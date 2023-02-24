CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Information about a pit bull beaten, tortured, and left for dead in a Charlotte apartment complex dumpster could get you a $10,000 reward.

PETA announced a reward up to $8,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for torturing a dog on Feb. 5 and leading him tied up by a necktie recently. A local rescue group is fronting another $2,000. That group is currently caring for the dog.

The tan-and-white pit bull, approximately 2 years old and now named Joey, was discovered at around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Joey is currently safe and getting medical treatment over the ordeal. However, exams revealed that he’d been violently abused over a prolonged period, with evidence of many broken bones and a reported loss of vision in one eye due to repeated beatings.

PETA is asking for the public’s help in this tragic case.

“This dog’s existence must have been filled with daily pain and terror, always in fear and anticipation of the next torture session,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA is seeking the public’s help so that whoever abused and dumped this dog can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information should contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control at 704-336-7600.