Pete Buttigieg hosts canvass event in Greenville

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Clark County Democratic Party “Kick-Off to Caucus 2020” event, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

A canvass event for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is being held Sunday afternoon in multiple locations across North Carolina.

One of those is Pitt Street Brewery in Uptown Greenville.

Beginning at 1pm, voters are encouraged to come out and meet with Buttigieg’s campaign volunteers.

The Super Tuesday primary is less than two weeks away, and campaign efforts are ramping up all over the nation.

Super Tuesday is an early election day in the United States presidential primary race.

It’s also a time where a presidential candidate can win the most delegates over any other campaign day.

The Super Tuesday states of 2020 are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

All of these states will hold their Super Tuesday presidential primaries on March 3rd.

Buttigieg lost to Bernie Sanders in Nevada on the 22nd.

Currently, Buttigieg has over 2,000 volunteers working on his campaign in North Carolina, with over 400 events attempting to gain votes for the former Mayor of South Bend.