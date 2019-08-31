Pets escaping Hurricane Dorian moved to SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) –

“We actually had a transport today of animals coming from the coast just to get away from Hurricane Dorian and we are doing what we can to help, Rachel Delport said.

Delport works at the Greenville Humane Society in South Carolina, says next week will be very busy.

Right now, dogs and cats are being sent to the Upstate as humane societies in the southeast are evacuating in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

The Greenville center has more than 200 animals available for adoption.

The humane society says the overwhelming number of pets puts a lot of pressure on the staff and the animals.

Its very hard on our staff and our staff absolutely love these animals and it can be stressful for the animals as well, Delport said.

Currently, the humane society is at capacity and needs more room for the evacuated animals.

All of the animals coming into Greenville from evacuation shelters will stay in Greenville until they find their forever home.

There are special prices for certain animals right now.