PGSA hosts 1,200 athletes for 31st Annual Beast of the East Tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- This weekend the Pitt-Greenville Soccer Association hosts the 31st Annual Beast of the East Soccer Tournament.

Over 80 teams from across the country travel to Eastern North Carolina to participate in a weekend filled with competitive soccer.

Three different venues are used to accommodate for the games, including Bradford Creek Park, the PGSA Soccer Complex, and ECU’s North Recreation Complex.

Play Greenville, NC estimates that this weekend will have an impact of $850,000 on the local economy.

We have 18 total divisions in this year’s tournament, but you have anywhere from U10’s this year, all the way to the U19 brackt, said Sam Lee, tournament director.

Roughly 1,200 players will compete this weekend. By Sunday evening, one team from each age group will be crowned champion!