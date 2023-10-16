Pine Knoll Shores, N.C. — Marine mysteries and haunted histories await guests during “Phantom Seas: Legends and Lore,” Oct. 28 at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Visitors will explore a haunted Aquarium featuring mysteries, ghost tales, and folklore from across North Carolina.

During the free event held 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., guests will visit a haunted swamp and a mermaid cove. Children of all ages can discover the stories of the Graveyard of the Atlantic and roam the Aquarium, which will be decorated to make your skin crawl. Staff will be stationed around the Aquarium at trick-or-treat booths, carnival games will be available throughout the day, and crafts, animal encounters, and other activities will be available at certain times.

“Phantom Seas will create an immersive environment based on North Carolina ghost stories, legends, and folklore. Visitors will be able to explore spooky swamps, a haunted ocean, and connect with stories rooted in North Carolina history,” said Sarah Wright, Aquarium educator.

Phantom Seas is an event for all ages and will replace the Aquarium’s toddlers-only event, Preschool Pumpkin Patch, and the former Trick-or-Treat: Under the Sea event. There will still be a space for the littles: the Aquarium’s classroom will be set up for younger children to explore.

“Halloween is a favorite holiday for many people, so we wanted to create an event that would be fun for everyone that walks through our doors,” said Wright. “Phantom Seas has lots of room to grow in the next few years. In the future, we hope to include a theater show, costume contest, and much more.”

The event is free and included with the regular admission ticket and membership reservations made for that day. Be sure to get online tickets and membership reservations in advance to ensure your time spot for the day of the event. www.ncaquariums.com/tickets-pks