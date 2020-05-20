Phase 2 and the Washington Streetscape project, how will this impact local business?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Washington Streetscape Project is updating roads, sidewalks, and landscaping.

Although many people are excited for these updates, some business owners are worried it’ll impact their business negatively.

The pandemic has already made life hard on business owners.

With Phase 2 of reopening the state, this project could put a dent in peoples income yet again.

The project began in April of this year, and is currently running from Market to Respess Street.

Within the next few weeks, it’ll move down to the next block.

Along with visual updates, the construction is replacing water, sewer, electric, and storm water infrastructures.

City Manager Jonathan Russell says the project is sympathetic to local business, and working to ease their concerns.

“Focus on increasing the signage to show safe walkways, increase pedestrian traffic, notify citizens and visitors that Downtown is still open for business,” said Russell.

Russell says construction has been on schedule, moving quicker with shutdowns due to the pandemic.

The project is expected to be finished in late September or early October.