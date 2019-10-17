Phase 2 of Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project postponed to Spring 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After conversations with the project contractor and the local Arlington Boulevard businesses impacted by the project, the City is moving the construction period for Phase 2 of the Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project to the Spring of 2020.

With the holiday season and colder weather quickly approaching, the City and the contractor agreed that the change will have the least impact on the local community while also providing the highest quality road improvement.

Construction related to Phase 2 was scheduled to begin next week between Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard.

It is now scheduled to begin in March of 2020.

With its postponement, traffic flow in that area will be unaffected by construction until the Spring.

Work is nearing completion on Phase 1 of the project between Evans Street and Hooker Road.

That section of Arlington Boulevard has been upgraded with new roadway cross-sections, 0.6 miles of a greenway trail, 2,300 feet of new stormwater infrastructure and new water mains.

Additional roadway improvements at the existing railroad tracks are also scheduled for Phase 1.

It is anticipated that these will be performed with lane closures