GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate restaurant was busted for allegedly trafficking drugs for a Mexican cartel in South Carolina and Georgia.
Investigators said the owners of Los Primos, located on West Parker Road, were trafficking drugs out of the restaurant and a food truck.
In South Carolina, the investigation, which officials referred to as “Los Banditos,” seized:
- 24 pounds of methamphetamine
- 1,287 pounds of cocaine
- $63,000
- 20 firearms
Seizures took place in several apartments and stash houses in Atlanta, Georgia. The following items were seized:
- 400 pounds of methamphetamine
- 7.7 pounds kilos of cocaine
- 7 pounds of heroin
- 5 ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl
- 183 pounds of marijuana
- 900 Xanax pills
- multiple firearms
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office released the following photos of drugs, weapons and cash seized during the investigation: