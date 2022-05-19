GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate restaurant was busted for allegedly trafficking drugs for a Mexican cartel in South Carolina and Georgia.

Investigators said the owners of Los Primos, located on West Parker Road, were trafficking drugs out of the restaurant and a food truck.

In South Carolina, the investigation, which officials referred to as “Los Banditos,” seized:

  • 24 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 1,287 pounds of cocaine
  • $63,000
  • 20 firearms

Seizures took place in several apartments and stash houses in Atlanta, Georgia. The following items were seized:

  • 400 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 7.7 pounds kilos of cocaine
  • 7 pounds of heroin
  • 5 ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl
  • 183 pounds of marijuana
  • 900 Xanax pills
  • multiple firearms

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office released the following photos of drugs, weapons and cash seized during the investigation:

