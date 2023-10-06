ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several flocked to Rockbridge County and went aboard the “Queen of Steam” herself for a trip through the majestic Shenandoah Valley mountains.

On Oct. 6, the Norfolk Western Class J No. 6 steam passenger locomotive chugged into its first “Shenandoah Valley Limited” fall excursion. Families and children lined up along the train waiting to abord the historic engine.

The train takes riders on a journey through the valley while catching a view of fall foliage. Explorers can also witness one of the oldest towns west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

To see the train take off, WFXR News headed to the station to see the train take off and moments from inside the cart.

(Video Courtesy: Dustin Hennessey/ WFXR News)