WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College Foundation’s efforts to support Pitt students in need of financial assistance received a welcome boost this month from the Piedmont Natural Gas Foundation.

On Oct. 17, Tammy Thurman, Piedmont Senior Manager of Community and Government Relations, stopped by the PCC campus to deliver a $ 25,000 check to President Lawrence Rouse and PCC Foundation representatives. The funding will support general scholarships at the college.

PCC Foundation Executive Director Beth Sigmon says there is considerable need among Pitt students for scholarship assistance that not only helps them pay for things like tuition, books and fees, but for food cards and bus passes as well. She noted that in any given semester at PCC, more than 65% students are receiving at least some form of financial assistance.

“For the 2023-24 academic year, the PCC Foundation has already awarded 637 scholarships to help students receive the training that will help them fulfill their career ambitions,” Sigmon said. “The need is great, and I am tremendously thankful for Piedmont Natural Gas Foundation’s support of our efforts to educate and empower people for success. Every dollar they have contributed to our organization will be used to benefit PCC students.”

The Piedmont Natural Gas Foundation, a part of the Duke Energy Foundation, is committed to powering the vitality of communities through philanthropy focused on vibrant economies, climate resiliency, and justice, equity and inclusion. The organization supports workforce development training for jobs vital to the energy economy, with a focus on underrepresented populations.

“Building vibrant economies is one of the pillars of Piedmont’s giving strategy,” Thurman said. “By investing this $25,000 in the educations of PCC students, it’s our hope that we will see this contribution reinvested in the Pitt County area many times over.

“Most PCC alumni remain in the area after graduating, which means the salaries they receive upon entering the workforce stay in this region as well, whether that’s buying homes or cars, dining out at local restaurants or supporting local businesses,” she continued. “Investing in these students’ educations is investing in the economic future of Pitt County.”

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, where Duke Energy’s 8.2 million customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.