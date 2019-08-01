Piedmont Natural Gas to conduct routine pipeline operations in Warsaw

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) Piedmont Natural Gas will be conducting routine pipeline operations near 1469 State Road 24 Business in Warsaw.

The work is expected to happen Aug. 1-9, barring weather events that may impact the project timetable, officials said.

Piedmont officials said the maintenance involves a process called “flaring” in which excess natural gas used to propel an inspection device through the pipeline is released and burned off. 

Officials said the flaring produces a tall flame that can be seen from a distance, as well as a loud noise and possibly a whistling sound. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV