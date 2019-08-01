Piedmont Natural Gas to conduct routine pipeline operations in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) Piedmont Natural Gas will be conducting routine pipeline operations near 1469 State Road 24 Business in Warsaw.

The work is expected to happen Aug. 1-9, barring weather events that may impact the project timetable, officials said.

Piedmont officials said the maintenance involves a process called “flaring” in which excess natural gas used to propel an inspection device through the pipeline is released and burned off.

Officials said the flaring produces a tall flame that can be seen from a distance, as well as a loud noise and possibly a whistling sound.