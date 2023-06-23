Pine Bluff, Ark. – There are a number of programs and strategies all across the nation that people and communities hope will help them achieve victory over violence. Pine Bluff feels they have it.

Last month, Pine Bluff leaders including Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, school district, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods and others took a trip to Pennsylvania to learn about the Group Violence Intervention program York City has had in place since 2016.

What it does is utilizes a collaborative strategy to focus on small groups of people that continue to affect a community of gun violence.

More graduations, less funerals is the message Pine Bluff leaders wore on their shirt in York Pennsylvania during a trip aimed at curbing the violence among youth back at home.

“Pine Bluff came with it! They brought all their decision makers,” Michael Muldrow, Police commissioner of York, Pa said.

“I was amazed. Certainly, some of the things I saw there would benefit our youth here,” Sheriff Woods said.

The proof is in the numbers. By June of 2022, York City had reached 11 homicides. This June, they sit at 3.

Pine Bluff reached 10 on June 9 where 5 out of the 10 victims were younger than 19 years old.

Woods said this rate of violence among young people is something he has never seen in his lifetime.

The GVI Program aims at high-risk individuals to help them avoid criminal activity, keep them safe, and accountable for their actions.

One way is by having a credible messenger. Woods says that messenger needs to be somebody that has street knowledge but also somebody that is no longer in the street but still connected and can engage with our youth.

In York City, Tiff Lowe heads the DVI efforts and is that messenger.

Woods said Lowe is on duty at all times. She is a face that the community knows.

“Our goal is to save lives, that’s it, that’s all. By any means necessary,” Lowe said.

And parents are needed. In York, Pine Bluff leaders toured the schools, city programs, and heard from mothers who lost their kids to gun violence.

The parents they spoke to volunteer their time with GVI – Sheriff Woods asked them why and said the responses were ‘my payment is saving a life – avoiding a mother having to buy a dress or a suit because he is being buried.’

Leaving Pennsylvania, Woods said he was hopeful and ready to get the ball rolling in Pine Bluff.

“We have the recipe; we just need to put the meal together and serve it up,” Woods said.

Pine Bluff has hired Leanita Hughes as the director of the GVI.

In August, leaders from Pennsylvania will be coming down to look at Pine Bluff to survey what they feel needs to implement here.