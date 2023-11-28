PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (November 28, 2023) – The town of Pine Knoll Shores and its PARC Committee volunteer residents are once again supporting local military families in need for the holidays through its annual Angel Tree for the Children of our Warriors. This year, the town will raise funds to support 42 anonymous military children with holiday gifts.

Working with Hope For The Warriors and its Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors in Jacksonville, the local families have already been pre-selected by the social workers within the clinic.

Those interested in supporting the Town of Pine Knoll Shores’ holiday project with a monetary donation can stop by town hall at 100 Municipal Circle in Pine Knoll Shores or connect with resident and project organizer Bonnie Peter at (252) 646-8079 or bj126@twc.com. Checks to support the Pine Knoll Shores Angel Tree for the Children of our Warriors can be made payable to “Kayak for the Warriors” with “Angel Tree” placed on the memo line of the check. Checks can be mailed to the Pine Knoll Shores town hall or placed in the lock box behind town hall.

“Turkey Trot participants have already kicked us off with donating to this project and we’re excited for our start,” shared Bonnie Peter, Pine Knoll Shores project coordinator. “So many residents in Pine Knoll Shores give from their heart for this project each year. This year, we’re excited to have the community impact team from TransImpact, LLC from Emerald Isle wrap and deliver the gifts.”

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors opened in December of 2022 and provides confidential, high-quality behavioral health care services at little to no-cost without long wait times to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members with a TRICARE referral and military families.

Founded aboard Camp Lejeune 17 years ago, Hope For The Warriors is a 501c3 nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming by providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

“Year after year the Pine Knoll Shores community continues to embrace and support the military families living along the Crystal Coast and beyond,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO for Hope For The Warriors. “The residents of Pine Knoll Shores and those who support the annual project are helping to make lasting memories for deserving military families served though our Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors this holiday season.”

The Town of Pine Knoll Shores and its PARC committee has supported Hope For The Warriors and local military families for over 17 years with its Annual Kayak for the Warriors events and the Angel Tree for the Children of our Warriors.

For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a foundation of stability, strength and community for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 159,000 through a variety of support programs focused on providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded 232 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.