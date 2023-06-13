MOBILE, Ala. – Madison Parkerson of Pinetops, N.C. will travel to Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday, June 14, to participate in the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 22, 23, and 24 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Parkerson is one of 50 representatives competing for $155,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023.

Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina, Parkerson began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent, and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Parkerson will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events, and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.

“We are excited to welcome the 50 outstanding state representatives to Mobile for the 66th annual National Finals of Distinguished Young Women,” said Carole Hegwood, Executive Director of Distinguished Young Women. “These young women are accomplished, talented, intelligent, and have exciting futures ahead of them.”

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Parkerson will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self.

The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school drop out rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service. The outreach program consists of five elements – Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.

Parkerson is a 2023 graduate of Edgecombe Early College High School and the daughter of Rachel and Luther Parkerson.



Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, connecting with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence, and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Gant Travel Management, Regions Financial Corporation, John Cauley Jeweler, Jostens, and Alabama Media Group.