Pink Hill man arrested after narcotics investigation in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Pink Hill man has been arrested following a narcotics investigation in Lenoir County.

On September 10, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Derrick Daniel Pittman of Pink Hill.

The arrest stemmed from a narcotics investigation conducted by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, the Kinston Police Department and ATF.

During the investigation, detectives said they found approximately 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Pittman was charged with Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and given a $50,000 bond.

At the time of arrest, Pittman was also served with probation warrants, where he received an additional $50,000 bond.

Pittman was processed and placed in the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Facility.