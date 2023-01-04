PINNACLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad community is mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and business owner.

Van Boles was a volunteer firefighter with the Pinnacle Fire Department for 34 years. He was last on duty Sunday night and died early Monday morning.

State law dictates that any firefighter or medical worker who dies within 24 hours is considered a “line-of-duty” death.

Boles also owned Boles Hardware, right at the center of the Pinnacle community.

The Pinnacle Fire Department said on Facebook that Boles had always been an outstanding member of the community.

“We have it from here, brother,” they write.