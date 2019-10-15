Pipe damaged by Hurricane Florence to be replaced

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A section of a Lenoir County road will be closed for about a day and a half this week while N.C. Department of Transportation replaces a pipe damaged by Hurricane Florence.

Live Oak Hog County Road, near Jonestown Road, will be closed Wednesday between 8 a.m. and Thursday at 5 p.m.

Crews will replace the crossline pipe under the road that was damaged last year.

While the road is closed, drivers will be detoured to Jonestown Road, N.C. 11 and Ash Davis Road.

Drivers should plan on delays as they will need extra time for their commutes and will need to slow down when driving around the area of construction.