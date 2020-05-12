Pirate Nation raises nearly $40K for coronavirus relief on Giving Tuesday Now

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University raised nearly $40,000 on Giving Tuesday Now, a global day of philanthropy created to respond to the unprecedented need caused by the coronavirus.

The May 5 initiative inspired generosity from across Pirate Nation as donors and organizations gave to student emergency funds and other university COVID-19 relief efforts.

One of the largest donations was from the Delta Dental Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

The foundation’s $10,000 gift to the School of Dental Medicine will help faculty, residents, and staff continues providing emergency care for patients during the pandemic at ECU clinics and the school’s eight community service learning centers.

“Many dental practices across the country have been forced to close, leading people to seek care at hospital emergency departments,” said Dr. Greg Chadwick, dean of the ECU School of Dental Medicine. “Our school has helped hundreds of North Carolinians avoid emergency rooms since mid-March. We thank the Delta Dental Foundation for supporting the important work of dental providers during the pandemic.”

Many students have faced challenges caused by the coronavirus, from lost wages from canceled jobs and internships to food insecurity to trouble paying rent.

The university has received more than 1,200 requests for aid, with an average of 30 requests coming in daily.

The money raised on Giving Tuesday Now adds to the $72,000 raised for student emergency funds since the start of the coronavirus, as well as $53,000 from UNC System fundraising support.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of the Pirate culture that serves with passion and compassion. I say it all the time – Pirates care and Pirates share,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said. “Even in this difficult time, it’s heartening to see how Pirate Strong we can be.”

ECU students, faculty, and alumni have stepped up in other ways to combat the coronavirus, from making personal protective equipment like masks and face shields to giving out hand sanitizer and serving on the front lines as health care workers.

ECU’s next day of generosity will be on June 24 to celebrate Pirate Nation Gives, which was postponed from March 18.

To give to the university’s emergency funds, visit give.ecu.edu/studentemergency.