GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina will play 30 games in Greenville, including four home tournaments as part of its 2023 softball schedule released on Wednesday by head coach Shane Winkler.



ECU begins its spring campaign in Wilmington, N.C. at the UNC Wilmington Tournament where the Pirates will take on Virginia Tech, Purdue Fort Wayne and host UNC Wilmington (Feb. 10-12). The team will stay on the road to compete in the Battle at the Beach against Drexel, Colgate and host Coastal Carolina on Feb. 17-19 in Conway, S.C.



The Pirates’ first games in Max R. Joyner Stadium will be Feb. 24-26 when ECU takes on Saint Francis, Bucknell and Radford in the Pirate Clash. Following its first home tournament, ECU makes a quick trip to Elon (March 1) before returning home for the Pirate Invitational (March 3-5) against Maryland, Monmouth and Saint Joe’s.



ECU welcomes Norfolk State and Massachusetts for the Purple-Gold Invitational (March 11-13) followed by a midweek non-conference clash with Notre Dame (March 15). The Pirates then take on Cleveland State, Ohio State and Presbyterian in their fourth and final home tournament in the Jolly Roger Invite (March 17-19).



After the Jolly Roger Invite, non-conference contests with UNC Wilmington (March 22) and North Carolina (March 29) bookend the Pirates’ start of AAC play at South Florida (March 24-26). ECU returns to Greenville for its AAC home-opener series against UCF (March 31-April 2) before traveling west to face off with Houston (April 6-8).



The Pirates return to the state of North Carolina with a doubleheader at Duke (April 12) before returning home to battle Memphis (April 14-16) and North Carolina Central (April 19). Five of ECU’s eight remaining regular season contests will be on the road as the Pirates will face Wichita State (April 21-23) and NC State (April 29-30). ECU wraps up its regular season slate at home against Tulsa (May 5-7).



Following the conclusion of the regular season, ECU will travel to Tampa, Fla. to compete in the 2023 AAC Softball Championship, hosted by South Florida, on May 11-13. The winner receives the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Softball Championship.

For more information on the ECU softball team, follow @ecu_softball on Twitter and Instagram.