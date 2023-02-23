GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team earned a split on day one of the Pirate Clash on Thursday, defeating Bucknell 3-1 in the first game before falling 2-0 to the Bison in the second game of the doubleheader at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



The Pirates (9-3) will retake the field tomorrow afternoon to face Radford at 3 p.m. following by a 5:30 p.m. clash with the Red Flash of Saint Francis.



Game One: East Carolina 3, Bucknell 1

The Pirates got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning behind a sacrifice fly from Taylor Edwards to bring in Taudrea Sinnie . ECU would add to its lead in the bottom of the fourth when a Bailee Wilson double allowed Ragan Holloman to cross the plate giving the Pirates a 2-0 lead.



Wilson would add one more RBI with a single to put ECU ahead 3-0. Bucknell would add a late run in the top of the seventh but the Pirates’ pitching would hold off the Bison.



Addy Bullis (5-0) earned the win and continued her dominant start to the season, striking out five batters in seven innings pitched. Savannah Jones (0-3) gave up three hits and two runs in three innings for the loss.



Game Two: Bucknell 2, East Carolina 0

Bucknell would have some dominant pitching off their own in the second game as well as some timely offense, building a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. ECU would manage five hits but the Pirates would leave six on base and would see their seven-game winning streak come to an end.



Madison Roukey (2-4) earned the win with four strikeouts in seven innings in the circle. Jordan Hatch (4-2) surrendered four hits and two runs in the loss.