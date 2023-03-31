GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team’s bats went cold and the Pirates gave up 10 hits in route to an 8-0 loss in six innings to UCF in the series opener on Friday evening at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



Taudrea Sinnie tallied the lone hit for the Pirates (22-13, 0-4 AAC) who failed to register another hit after the bottom of the first inning.



After scoring one run in the first inning off a sacrifice fly, UCF (21-18, 2-2 AAC) would open the game up in the fourth stanza with another sacrifice fly and a Jada Cody three-run shot over the left field wall to widen the score to 5-0. The Knights would put the finishing touch on the game with a two RBI single and a subsequent single to score the eighth run.



ECU would have a chance to negate the run-rule as Mackenzie Kila would reach second but Taylor Edwards would groundout to second base in her at-bat to end the game.



Addy Bullis (13-5) gave up five hits and five runs in four innings for the loss while Sarah Willis (8-3) surrendered just one hit in six innings of work.



Up Next

East Carolina will look to bounce back against UCF tomorrow at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.