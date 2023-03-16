GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team found itself shut out for the fourth game this season as the Pirates fell 7-0 to Notre Dame on Thursday evening at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



Taudrea Sinnie recorded a hit in four plate appearances for the Pirates (18-7) who only managed three hits and left seven on base. Leea Hanks and Lexi Orozco each recorded two hits for the Fighting Irish (16-7) who broke the game open in the top of third after two Pirate errors and a two-run double from Hanks put Notre Dame ahead 3-0. Orozco would shortly follow with a single to right field to extend Notre Dame’s lead to 4-0.



ECU would not threaten to add any runs until the bottom of the seventh but Sinnie’s groundout would leave two Pirates on base and end the game.



Addy Bullis (10-2) gave up three hits and three earned runs in three innings of action while Micaela Kastor (4-0) threw a complete game and tossed nine strikeouts.



Up Next

ECU faces Cleveland State (2:30 p.m.) and Ohio State (5 p.m.) at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium for the Jolly Roger Invite on ESPN+.