GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County’s Cycling Club is holding a Ride of Silence to raise awareness on the need for safer roads.

An hour long, silent ride will honor those who have been killed or injured riding a bicycle. There is a twelve mile ride as well as a shorter, six mile ride. Helmets are required to join.

There is no registration fee and the ride starts at 6pm on May 17. Those wanting to join will meet at the Greenville Bicycling Company.

After the ride is complete around 7:45, there will be a social gathering at Pitt St. Brewery complete with Anita’s food truck.