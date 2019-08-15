Pitt Co. road work projects delayed due to budget constraints

Traffic congestion is nothing new for residents and commuters in the Pitt County area.

Sheneta Smith is one Greenville resident who is frustrated with the roads.

“You’ve got so many people now that are on the roads that are congested because you know we’re going down to one lanes and then you’re having to detour,” she says.

Now five road-widening projects in Greenville are being delayed due to North Carolina’s Department of Transportation budgetary constraints.

This includes the Dickinson Avenue modernization project from Memorial Drive to Reade Circle and Old Tar Road widening from Worthington road to Greenville Boulevard.

Both projects were originally scheduled to begin this fiscal year.

Robert Lewis is the department of transportation Chief Operating Officer.

“Certainly it’s a tough time for NC-DOT as we try to reduce our expenditures over the next few months to stay above what we call a statutory floor which is just about three hundred million,” Lewis contends.

The budget issues are stemming from a combination of recent storms in North Carolina and NC-DOT settling a recent lawsuit.

Additionally the transportation department is expecting to lay off temporary and contract workers to help cover costs.

Right now it is unclear how many people will lose their job, but Lewis says they are currently reviewing about 1,100 employees.

Next year Lewis hopes to rehire some of those workers.

These recent cost constraints will not have an impact on the ongoing projects at this time.