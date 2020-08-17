Pitt Community College starts new school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is starting off the school year by taking extra safety precautions to protect both students and faculty from COVID-19.

This year will feature a mix of learning in the classroom and online. Students participating in online classes will use Webex to communicate with other students and teachers.

Students who are on campus are asked to self screen for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the college. Temperatures are checked, masks are required, and socially distancing is enforced in the classrooms. Students will sit no closer than six feet apart.

“We need to make sure distancing is in place. We need to make sure masking and all of those protocols are in place to keep folks safe. To kind of slow the spread,” said PCC Vice President Rick Owens.

“We’ve got folks back in, we’ve got them working safe,” said Owens.

Owens says this years goal is to continue supporting faculty, students, and the community during these uncertain times. The hope is these health protocols will eventually return a sense of normalcy to campus.