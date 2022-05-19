WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Get ready to learn about gardening.

On June 22, Pitt Community College’s Continuing Education will teach participants about the differences between warm and cold weather herbs, raised beds and container gardening called Herb Gardening 101.

The students learn how to grow from seed, pruning, harvesting, propagation, growing indoors to extend your growing season and pest control. Participants will leave with a planter box with transplants and some seed starters.

The class price will be $59 and will be held at PCC at 1986 Pitt Tech Road in Trailer 25, right beside the greenhouse.