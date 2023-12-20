GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The Pitt County Animal Shelter began its Silent Nights campaign on Monday to help give animals a home for the holidays.

The shelter invited the community to foster a furry friend to make their holidays merry and bright as well. The annual program will supply food, bowls, toys and blankets for all the foster parents. Dogs and puppies will come with a leash and crate while kittens and cats will have a collar and carrier.

Ashley Campbell, a shelter attendant, says Silent Nights may be temporary, but some foster parents fall in love immediately.

“You know a lot of people, they do Silent Nights just to foster over the holidays,” she said. “But then they end up falling in love with the dog and they end up adopting which is always good. It’s always good and it’s very rewarding helping these dogs get adopted and get out of the shelter.”

Despite the dogs having different backgrounds, the volunteers at the shelter say the animals are fun, lovable and ready for a new home. Foster parents can schedule a pick-up this week up until Friday. Drop-offs can be from December 28-29 and January 2nd.

Head to their website to learn more about it.