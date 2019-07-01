Pitt County awarded grants to improve housing, entertainment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Two non-profit agencies have awarded grants to help repair homes and entertain citizens in Pitt County.

The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency awarded a $100,000 grant to the Pitt County Government to fund emergency repairs on 10 homes owned by veterans, seniors, and disabled residents in Pitt County.

The NC Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program awarded the City of Greenville a $4,000 grant to bring multiple bands to perform in Greenville, including The Monitors and The Envision NC, and also to fund local music education projects by the Salett Arts Center, a North Carolina-based non-profit that provides music education to underprivileged youth.