Pitt County Board of Education to add extra day of remote learning

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – In a 7-2 vote Pitt County Public Schools will add an extra day of remote learning to it’s school week.

The decision comes after much deliberation between district leaders in an Friday morning virtual board meeting.

Currently Pitt County has just over 50% of students learning virtually in a plan B.

“Structurally I think we’re sound,” said Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker.

Lenker introduced a new calendar system to the board during the meeting.

The new plan runs through November 16th, which adds 9 new virtual days.

A ‘work day’ has moved to from October 14th to October 12th for consistency. This move makes Monday schedules the same for 10 weeks in a row.

The first semester will see 35 A days and 38 B days for students.