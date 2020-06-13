Pitt County church holds ‘drive-up’ empowerment session

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Saturday evening Koinonia Christian Center Church in Gr eenville held its Black Men of Value Drive-up Experience. Dozens of cars filled the front lawn of the church as men tuned-in on their radios for words of encouragement and to talk about current events in our country surrounding race and police brutality. Men young and old came out and were celebrated by the women of the church as they drove in.

“Connection, I believe that is something that is missing. Not just with black men but with all men. We’re taught to be closed and not to communicate, not to share and this I believe connections will be made. We believe here you weren’t made to live life alone,” said Trev Evans, Staff Pastor, Koinonia Christian Center Church

Church leaders tell 9 On Your Side that they hope to continue conversations like this in hopes to provide an even more positive future for generations to come