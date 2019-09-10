Pitt County Commissioners approve proposed law enforcement center

Pitt County commissioners unanimously voted on approving the proposed plan for a new law enforcement center at Monday night’s commissioners’ meeting.

The planning for the new facility is already in motion according to County Engineer Tim Corley.

“The planning and design phase first, um and looking at different ways to possibly construct the project whether that be hard bid or design-build or contractor,” he says.

Right now one possible location is north of the Tar River on New Hope Road near the Pitt County Detention Center.

Currently, law enforcement divisions are operating out of various locations in Greenville.

The Sheriff of Pitt County Paula Dance, says, “I think it would be very beneficial to have us all in one spot. Our comings and goings will then give us greater latitude and in being able to communicate with each other effectively.”

The estimated cost of this project is $250,000 for design and $5 million for the construction of the facility.

Financing for this project will be part of lobs borrowing bond that will also fund some school projects.