WINTERVILLE – An intersection in Winterville will be converted next week into an all-way stop to reduce the risk of crashes.

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to make the traffic change where Mill Street/Old N.C. 11 meets Laurie Ellis Road, not far from Winterville Parkway. Currently, drivers on Mill Street/Old N.C. 11 do not stop.

The conversion is scheduled to take place on the morning of June 20, weather permitting. Drivers using this area then should slow down and be alert for crews.

The department is making the change after reviewing a traffic study. During a recent five-year period, there were 13 crashes with injuries at this location – most involved angled, or T-boned, crashes. This NCDOT website has more information about all-way stops, including what drivers should do when encountering them.

The change is scheduled for June 20