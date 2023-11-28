GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Our phones and smart watches are something we use every day for calls, alarms and much more. Now they have the ability to alert local emergency agencies when you might need help.

WNCT has started hearing more calls in our newsroom from several counties for these detections.

“We’re seeing an uptick in Apple iPhone crash detection and Apple watch fall detections,” said Jimmy Hodges, the Pitt County 911 director.

It’s a feature Apple introduced on their iPhone 14 and Apple watch series 8. It’s new technology on the device.

“Your cellphone has several sensors in it and it sees a rapid slow down of the device,” Hodges said. “If you slow down, it sees it was traveling at a rapid speed and it stopped or it slowed down drastically.”

When your device detects this, it calls your local 911 center.

“The call comes in and it looks like a 911 from your cell phone,” Hodges added. “We get the number, the latitude and longitude and then the Apple automated service will actually announce the latitude and longitude over the phone. It gives us a decent location of where your phone is, so we try to send emergency services to that area.”

In Pitt County, almost all of the calls so far have been false alarms.

“We’re not seeing as many emergencies that are getting called into 911,” he said. “If it comes out of Greenville in the middle of the afternoon at two o’clock, and we’re not getting any other calls on it, we’re pretty sure it’s a false alarm, but we’re still sending people to go check on it.”

With the changing technology, Pitt County emergency management is working on stay on top of it.

“As we’re getting more and more calls, we’re trying to figure out better ways to address these type of events,” Hodges said. “The technology is being developed to keep people safe and help when they can’t call. I feel like the technology will catch up and will get better over time as we move forward.”

This feature is automatically turned on for iPhone 14 and newer models. You can change the features by going into your setting and looking for the emergency SOS tab.

Hodges reminds people to pay attention to your phone if it’s talking to you or making a noise. That way you can make sure it’s not calling 911 in a non-emergency.