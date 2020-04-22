Pitt County Health Department offering telehealth services during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Health Department has implemented telehealth services to help remove barriers that may prevent individuals from obtaining healthcare for visits such as family planning, pregnancy, and sexually transmitted diseases, during the COVID-19 crisis.

This use of two-way, real-time interactive audio, and video ensures that patients receive safe, continuous care while physically distancing.

Telehealth services are being offered to patients through video chat or phone interaction between a clinician and a patient regardless of where the patient is located.

Virtual patient and provider communication are available using the telephone or secure messaging through MyChart.

Medical services provided by telehealth do not deviate from the standards of care that are normally provided during an in-person assessment, including a diagnosis, and a treatment plan.

The level of telehealth is tailored to meet each patient’s needs.

Services requiring physical exams, lab testing, or certain treatment are provided through a combination of partial telehealth and an in-person visit; however, the amount of in-person contact time is limited.

Some services are partially conducted by telephone on the day of the appointment, allowing patients to obtain services from their vehicles without entering the clinic.

“The safety of our patients is paramount. We are pleased to have the resources and the ability to offer this modality of healthcare. It is important that individuals continue to receive care for preventive services to address concerns that could become problematic,” commented Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John L. Silvernail.

Individuals, who are interested in receiving telehealth services for family planning, pregnancy, or sexually transmitted diseases, can call 252-902-2449 for information regarding eligibility and to schedule an appointment.