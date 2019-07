GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Pitt County welcomes its new health director on Monday.

Dr. John Silvernail will officially begin his new position as Director of the Pitt County Health Department on Monday morning.

Dr. Silvernail fills the position left behind by Dr. John Morrow, who retired in December.

He will be responsible for a staff of more than 130 people and a budget of nearly $12 million.