Local high school swimmers compete in the third annual Pitt County Classic

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Six local high school swim teams from Pitt County made a splash on Saturday, January 18 to compete for the title ‘champions of the pool’.

D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, South Central, John Paul II, Christ Covenant, and The Oakwood School swam in a county competition at Aquaventure Aquatic Campus in Winterville, N.C.

“We wanted to bring together all of the high schools from Pitt County and bring them in for a joint swim meet,” said John Hocum, Aquaventure Aquatic Campus’ Marketing Manager.

The third annual Pitt County Classic places both local public and private high schools head-to-head for a day filled with competitive racing.

“It’s a lot of fun to be able to swim against competitors and people that you don’t get to swim against,” said Nicole Seter, Christ Covenant swimmer.

County rivals mesh together for a chance to dive into something that typically would not occur during their regular seasons.

“A lot of the times public schools and private schools, they can’t compete against each other. But, we found this loophole in that system to bring everybody together for one big championship swim meet for the best of the best,” said Hocum.

At the end of the meet, one team is crowned ‘champions of the pool’ and this year, D.H. Conley’s swim team took home the belt.

This is the third year in a row claiming the title for the reigning champs.