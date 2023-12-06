GRIMESLAND – A portion of N.C. 33 will close for a few days next week to allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to safely replace a pipe.

The highway near Mobleys Bridge Road will close at 5 a.m. Dec. 4 and reopen the night of Dec. 7.

If possible, drivers should avoid the area, but can follow the detour onto Galloway Road and Chicod Street.

Motorists are urged to slow down near the work site and use caution. NCDOT also encourages people plan ahead due to the detour.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.