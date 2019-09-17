Pitt County intersection partially closing for pipe installation

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews plan to close off one side of a prominent junction in Ayden Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that N.C. 102/West Third Street will close on the east side of the intersection with N.C. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to reopen Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The closure is needed to protect the traveling public and the contractor while a storm drain cross line is installed under the roadway.

The following detours will be in place until the closure is removed:

Traffic headed south on N.C. 11 will continue past the intersection and turn left on Snow Hill Street to access N.C. 102.

Traffic headed north on N.C. 11 will continue past the intersection and turn right on Dennis McLawhorn Road and right again on Jolly Road to access N.C. 102.

Traffic headed toward Ayden on N.C. 102 will turn left on N.C. 11, right on Dennis McLawhorn Road and right again on Jolly Road to return to N.C. 102/West Third Street.

Traffic headed out of Ayden on West Third Street will turn right on Jolly Road, left on Dennis McLawhorn Road and left on N.C. 11 to return to N.C. 102.

Drivers should slow down and use caution near the work zone and allow for a little extra travel time due to the detours.