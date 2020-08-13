Pitt County Schools celebrated in Education Appreciation Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is making sure our teachers and other school faculty are feeling special this week, with an Education Appreciation Week.

This is the sixth year the celebration has been held. It’s usually a luncheon, but because of COVID-19 things have been altered.

Local businesses have teamed up with Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce to surprise the nearly 3,000 Pitt County educators with balloons, food, banners, and more.

Suddenlink and Parents for Pitt County Schools are also taking part in the celebration, by holding school supply drives for teachers.

“We couldn’t do this without the principal’s, the teachers, the janitor staff,” said Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Kate Teel.

“Each and every person is important in that school across our school system,” said Teel.

The Education Appreciation Week began celebrating Pitt County’s elementary school educators on Tuesday, middle school on Wednesday, and will wrap up with high school educators August 14th.

“They are appreciated. The business community recognizes their hard work and wants to support the work they continue to do to educate our youth and our future leadership,” said Teel.