GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the topics expected to be discussed at Monday’s Pitt County Schools Board of Education meeting is the future of its valedictorian and salutatorian recognitions for graduation.

Pitt County Schools is now considering ending its recognition of students who fall into the category of high school valedictorian and salutatorian, those who have the highest and second-highest academic achievement, starting with the class of 2027.

The board also will consider alterations to policies on how class materials are selected and how parents` objections are handled.

District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said there is unhealthy competition for the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian at some schools, leading students to try to begin racking up community college credits the summer before they enter high school.

“I feel strongly that our kids are suffering a pressure that is unnecessary,” Smith said at a policy committee meeting last month.