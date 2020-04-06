Pitt County Schools has served over 200,000 free meals to children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Pitt County Schools announced as of April 6th, they’ve served over 200,000 free meals to children during the pandemic.

The meals go to children and teenagers ages one through eighteen.

As of now, meal grab and go locations are only open from 11am to 1pm, with breakfast and lunch served.

To celebrate the accomplishment, Pitt County Schools asked people to share photos and videos of their children enjoying their free meals.

The goal is to also thank those who are working in the schools helping make the meals that go to children. A link to the grab & go locations in Pitt County is here, for families to visit for meals.