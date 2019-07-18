Pitt County Schools host teacher summit at Convention Center

Normally summer means schools out for teachers and students, but this week some Pitt County teachers are back in class to learn how to be a more collaborative leader.

More than 200 teachers attended the event this week at the Greenville Convention Center.

Educators have participated in workshops led by professionals, and networked with other educators.

“It’s been a very collaborative process and allowed me to network with some teachers that I had not met before this week. I really wish more teachers could actually come out and have these trainings because I really see where this could benefit our school,” said Heather Landreth, a teacher at W.H. Robinson Elementary School.

The summit was made possible through grants received by the school system.

Organizers are hoping to continue the event for another two years.