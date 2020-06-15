Pitt County schools plan for upcoming school year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with Pitt County schools are discussing plans for the next school year.

The coronavirus is forcing them to make new guidelines for holding classes safely.

Schools across the country had to deal with the fast transition to remote learning during the school year that just ended.

Pitt County’s next school year will include designated days for remote learning.

Schools will start earlier than usual and administrators are working on when their students will be learning outside of the classroom.

“We have a very robust training plan already that’s built into a canvas that teachers can start accessing now to build up their capacity before we roll all this out in August or whenever remote learning takes over if we have to do that,” says Tim DeCresie, the Director of Digital Learning.

Remote learning allows for flexibility.

Jennifer Johnson is Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer.

She explains, “Our calendar has already set which of those days are now remote learning days if we have a natural disaster or something we always can switch those days.”

They’re also making plans to allow them to adapt to new COVID-19 restrictions — like another stay-home order.

“Plan A is for 100% of students to return physically to school, Plan B is more of a 50% model and Plan C is complete remote learning,” says Johnson.

It all depends on the state of COVID-19 in North Carolina and Pitt County.

Pitt County administrators are also reviewing state health guidelines for the return to school in august.