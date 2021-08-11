Pitt County Schools prepares for upcoming school year

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – “We have our beginning staff members our new employees are all getting trained,” said Jennifer Johnson, Public Information Officer of Pitt County Schools.

Pitt County Schools teachers are in training and getting familiar with the state health department’s public health toolkit.

It’s meant to help school districts implement COVID-19 prevention strategies.

“Our students can expect there to be some spacing in our classrooms. We are doing daily cleaning. We are ready for our students to come back we are taking the precautions that are outlined in the Strong Schools Tool kit.”

Schools across the state are seeing teacher and bus driver shortages but PCS leaders says that’s not the case here.

“We do have openings for bus drivers. We have openings for our cafeteria workers. We have openings for teachers. We definitely are hiring at Pitt County Schools. We can always use bus drivers. We can always use fabulous teachers,” said Johnson.

The district does have more than 50 teacher openings and 10 bus driver openings. After the pandemic shut down, PCS leaders said they are ready to take on a new school year.

“We’re super excited about Pitt County Schools opening and we’re ready and willing for students to come back and we’re ready to see their faces.”

Teachers will head back to the classroom this Friday. The school board will decide on a mask mandate at their next board work session on Monday, August 16. Students start school on Monday, August 23.

