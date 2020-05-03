Pitt County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s help in solving two 2019 robberies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers need your help solving two robberies from the fall of 2019.

The first incident happened on October 5th, 2019 at the Family Dollar on NC 33 West at Barrus Construction Road.

The person who robbed the store is described as a heavy-set black male. After taking money from the safe, he fled in a light blue SUV.

At the end of November, another robbery at the same Family Dollar on NC 33.

The person pictured below was described as a heavy-set black male. The person took money from the safe, then fled.

If you can identify the person or persons in the photos above or have any other information that could assist detectives, contact the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

You can remain anonymous and will earn a cash reward if your tip leads to the arrest of the party or parties involved.