Pitt County Sheriff’s Dept. adds human trafficking investigator

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County’s Sheriff Department now has an investigator for human trafficking.

Travis White has taken on the role of investigator, after nine years working within the narcotics department.

“I think what we want to get out is human trafficking is in the area. It’s here…it’s been here,” said White.

White will not only be working to track down human traffickers, but also educating the public on human trafficking dangers and signs to look out for.

North Carolina is currently ninth in the nation for human trafficking reports.

“If you are a victim of human trafficking, we at Pitt County Sheriff’s Office have now dedicated an officer solely to make sure that you are safe. That there is someone there to help,” said Sheriff Paula Dance.

Sheriff Dance says she hopes to continue adding people to this operation.

North Carolina Stop Human Trafficking founder Pam Strickland is also thrilled to see law enforcement on board with stopping these crimes. She hopes that other departments will also join in.

“Now we have a direct contact. Someone who if we see something in the community that makes us suspicious or if we become aware of something we think is suspicious…that we know these resources will be available,” said Strickland.

Strickland says human trafficking hasn’t slowed during COVID-19, with internet dangers on the rise because people are spending more time at home.

She’s hopeful this new addition to the Sheriff’s Department will continue to help the fight against trafficking.

