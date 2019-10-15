Pitt County Sheriff’s office is getting body cameras

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Body cameras are on the way for deputies in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is the only agency in the county that does not have body cameras so Sheriff Dance believes this is taking a step forward.

“I knew that we needed a way to have the community believe in us, as far as transparency there’s nothing to hide when we go out and do our job,” she says.

After applying for a grant and winning, county commissioners unanimously passed a $100,000 dollar amendment to fund the body cameras.

The funding for the program will equip 80 of the 120 deputies in the Sheriff’s Office with equipment.

Some divisions that will be equipped first include the patrol division, school resource officers, and the civil division.

Sheriff Dance isn’t the only one looking forward to the new policy.

“I think it’s a great way to put balance in our criminal justice system cause it holds the officer accountable, and the person that’s committing the crime or you know going through our criminal justice system,” says Tamilla Wiggins, the founder of Our sons and Daughters in Greenville.

The body camera policy will go into effect on January 1 and in the meantime, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will continue to try out different body cameras from various vendors.

Moving forward, the Sheriff’s Office will reapply next year for another grant in hopes that they will be able to phase in the rest of the officers with body cameras.