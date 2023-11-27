GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Holiday Cheer and Adult Foster Christmas Program are both Pitt County holiday support programs designed to spread some joy during this special time of year that depend on community donations, according to Pitt County officials.

“They are already separated from their families during the holidays, so we try to ensure they have some normalcy and a family-like atmosphere when they wake up Christmas morning when they are not with their actually biological families,” Pitt County Social Work Supervisor Chandra Mewborn said. “There are not any state, federal or county funds that are earmarked for this program, so we really do depend on our community to help us with this.”

You can sponsor a child’s wish list or donate general toys, games, puzzles and more. Social Services said they are always in need of hygiene items, diapers of all sizes and wipes as well as socks, gloves and hats.

The Holiday Cheer Program also helps the foster children who have aged out, the 18 to 21-year-olds who still need help, Mewborn said.

“Those children have great needs too! Pots, pans, clothing, gas cards, just something you would give a regular college student,” said Mewborn.

The department also serves elderly and disabled residents with the Adult Foster Christmas Program. Social Services said there are nearly 200 people in need of hygiene, personal care items and clothing.

“The need continues to grow for more because we get a lot more clients in, we get a lot of residents which once we become their guardian, that family support may stop some,” Pitt County Adult Home Specialist Curtisia Canady said. “Without having that family support or maybe feeling like you’re alone, whether you’re living in a group home or maybe an assisted living. Knowing that somebody thought about you around the holiday times, I think that will bring them a special kind of happiness.”

To learn more about sponsoring a child or the Holiday Cheer Program, e-mail Chandra Mewborn at chandra.mewborn@pittcountync.gov or call 252-902-1244.

To learn more about sponsoring an adult, e-mail Curtisia Canady at curtisia.canady@pittcountync.gov or call 252-902-1428.

Click here to find out more about Pitt County’s Holiday Support Programs.