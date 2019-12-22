Pitt County still in search of runaway juvenile

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is in search of runaway juvenile, Johnson Baker Evans.

Evans was last seen on December 20.

He is described as 5’10” tall, 218 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to their facebook page, if you come in contact with Evans deputies urge the use of caution for his potential to become violent.

If you have seen Evans or have any information regarding his location, please contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830- 4141 or contact Crime Stoppers at (252) 758- 7777.