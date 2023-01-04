GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The new year brought high hopes for Pitt County’s economy after a tough year with COVID and inflation impacts.

Kelly Andrews, the director of economic development for the county, said while there were definitely economic lows across the state and locally, Pitt County celebrates the highs within the local economy from 2022 to carry into 2023.

Andrews said in 2022 there were several high points for the county, which included the economic boost that came with people being able to come together with the slowdown of Covid. But there continues to be a labor problem.

Andrews added some of what the county is working on including inflation and supply chain issues.

“We are going to see still some rising prices. Inflation is not over yet, although I think it’s starting to stabilize, but you know, just hold tight,” said Andrews. “Maybe not making any major purchases or thinking about buying a home buying a car, maybe hold off a little bit.”

Regardless of the lows, Andrews said the local economy looks hopeful.

“We have a diversified economy. And what I mean by that is that, you know, we have a great university here, a lot of great jobs, their educational assets, we have the health care, which is a huge economic driver for us,” said Andrews.

Andrews said Pitt County also has strong agricultural, retail, and manufacturing sectors, pushing the county forward. But the county still has goals for 2023.

“We really want to focus on not so much recruiting new industry, although that’s very important. It’s developing our talent and helping develop our communities,” said Andrews.

Andrews added when focusing on the standard of living, the recruitment part will come because it all goes hand in hand.